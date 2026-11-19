NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Xzayvier Brown scored 27 points and B.J. Edwards scored 19 points and Oklahoma dodged Campbell’s upset bid in an 87-78 win on Wednesday night.

Pop Isaacs scored 18 points and Derrion Reid added 10 points for the Sooners (4-1) who shot 28 of 51 (55%). Brown made all 12 of his foul shots.

Rashawn Inglemon scored 24 points shooting 9 of 12, Nordin Kapic scored 15, Lance Waddles 14 and Sentinel Moore 10 for Campbell (1-4).

Waddles’ jump shot tied it at 76 with 2:36 left. Reid followed with a layup with 1:49 to go and Oklahoma led the remainder. Campbell led 47-43 at halftime.

Oklahoma center Duke Brennan didn’t play. He has been sidelined after suffering a right ankle injury during practice Sunday. He is expected to undergo surgery this week, with a potential return in mid-to-late February.

Brennan started the first four games of the season for the Sooners and is averaging 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game.

The Chandler, Ariz., native is shooting a team-best 59% from the field (13-of-22) and was coming off an eight-point, eight-rebound effort in Friday’s win over Fairleigh Dickinson.

Up next

Campbell: heads to Kansas State to face the Wildcats on Friday.

Oklahoma hosts Pitt on Tuesday.

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