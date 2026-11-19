SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dusty Stromer’s 20 points helped San Diego defeat UC Riverside 71-62 on Wednesday.

Stromer shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Toreros (4-1). Davion Hill added 18 points and had six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Jose Roberto Tanchyn finished with 13 points.

Tony Duckett led the way for the Highlanders (3-2) with 18 points. UC Riverside also got 11 points and 11 rebounds from Devon Malcolm. James Evans Jr. finished with 10 points.

A 17-2 run in the first half gave San Diego a 15-point lead. San Diego led 36-22 at halftime. Stromer’s free throw with 9:22 remaining in the second half gave San Diego the lead for good at 47-46.

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San Diego plays Saturday against UC Irvine, and UC Riverside hosts Portland State on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.