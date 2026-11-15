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UCSD hosts Texas Southern following Bilal’s 30-point showing

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By AP News

Texas Southern Tigers (1-3) at UCSD Tritons (2-1)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits UCSD after Karris Bilal’s 30-point outing in Texas Southern’s 99-78 loss to the Murray State Racers.

UCSD finished 10-5 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Tritons averaged 75.7 points per game last season, 35.6 in the paint, 13.6 off of turnovers and 12.6 on fast breaks.

Texas Southern went 12-18 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Tigers averaged 75.0 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point distance last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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