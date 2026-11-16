UT Arlington visits Southern Miss after Shelby’s 25-point performance

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-1) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-2)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces Southern Miss after Noah Shelby scored 25 points in UT Arlington’s 85-77 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

Southern Miss went 19-16 overall last season while going 10-3 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 35.9 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

The Mavericks are 0-1 on the road. UT Arlington is the UAC leader with 29.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Teodor Simic averaging 5.6.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press