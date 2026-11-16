Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
48.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

UT Arlington visits Southern Miss after Shelby’s 25-point performance

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-1) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-2)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces Southern Miss after Noah Shelby scored 25 points in UT Arlington’s 85-77 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

Southern Miss went 19-16 overall last season while going 10-3 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 35.9 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

The Mavericks are 0-1 on the road. UT Arlington is the UAC leader with 29.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Teodor Simic averaging 5.6.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.