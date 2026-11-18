TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sebastian Rancik had 18 points, Shon Abaev scored 16 and Marcis Ponder posted a double-double to lead Florida State to an 85-71 victory over Ball State on Tuesday night.

Rancik made 3 of 7 shots and 12 of 14 free throws for the Seminoles (4-1). Abaev made 5 of 11 shots with a 3-pointer and 5 of 6 free throws. Ponder, a 7-foot freshman, totaled 11 points and a season-high 16 rebounds.

Elisee Assui hit two 3-pointers and scored 12 off the bench for Florida State.

Trey Lewis led the Cardinals (1-4) with a career-high 30 points. The senior made 11 of 16 shots, including 7 of 11 from distance. Sean Blake scored 18 but missed 12 shots.

Lewis had a three-point play to give Ball State an early 9-4 lead, and the Cardinals hung with the Seminoles for the first 10 minutes — trailing 18-16 following a Lewis 3-pointer.

Alex Steen’s layup finished a 10-2 run, and Florida State led by 10 with 6:44 left in the half.

K’Jei Parker hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 34-29, but Ponder scored five, and Assui buried a 3 as the Seminoles closed with a 12-2 run for a 46-31 advantage at halftime.

The Cardinals got no closer than nine after the break.

FSU made half of its 50 shots and 30 of 36 free throws, while Ball State shot 39% and made 8 of 10 at the foul line.

Up next

Ball State will host Spalding on Monday.

Florida State will host Green Bay on Friday.

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