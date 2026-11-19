BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — RJ Luis Jr., who briefly trained with two NBA teams and was added to LSU’s roster this week over objections from the NCAA and the Southeastern Conference, checked in to an enthusiastic ovation during the first half of the 25th-ranked Tigers’ tilt with Louisiana-Monroe on Wednesday night.

After entering the game with 12:05 left in the first half, Luis grabbed a rebound and later drew a loud roar of approval when he hit a 3.

A Louisiana state district court judge in Baton Rouge made it possible for Luis to play when issued a temporary injunction against the NCAA and the SEC, which have argued that the 2025 Big East Player of the Year is ineligible because he chose to leave St. John’s to enter the NBA draft, never withdrew from the draft as required to return to college, and briefly was under contract with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics.

Luis’ lawyers, Elliot Abrams of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Tony Clayton of Port Allen, Louisiana, have argued that because Luis never appeared in an NBA game, he is no more of a professional than dozens of players who were granted waivers by the NCAA after having played in pro leagues overseas.

LSU President Wade Rousse released a statement on Tuesday saying the university intended to comply with the judge’s ruling, which temporarily barred the NCAA and SEC from declaring Luis ineligible or punishing LSU for allowing Luis to play.

“LSU is committed to compliance with NCAA and SEC rules, but it is equally committed to obeying the orders of Louisiana’s courts,” Rousse said.

The SEC called LSU’s decision “deeply concerning and disappointing.”

“LSU’s decision today to rely on its own interpretation of the court’s order to justify its actions is inconsistent with the expectations and responsibilities of membership in the Southeastern Conference,” the league said in a statement. “The conference will continue to uphold and defend the standards and policies established by its member universities.”

Luis joined LSU days after a victory over then-No. 14 Gonzaga that improved LSU to 4-0 and helped the Tigers climb into the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2022 season.

LSU coach Will Wade, now in the first season of his second stint with the Tigers, also was LSU’s coach in 2022, after which he was fired after the NCAA determined he had committed recruiting violations. Wade was found to have offered players or their families financial inducements that were not permitted at the time, and to have not cooperated with NCAA investigators.

Wade returned to coaching with McNeese State for the 2023-24 season, was hired by N.C. State in 2025 and then hired back to LSU last spring, several months after the former athletic director who had fired him had been ousted.

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By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer