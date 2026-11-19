UT Arlington Mavericks (5-1) at Northwestern State Demons (1-4)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on Northwestern State after Tristan Hankins scored 26 points in UT Arlington’s 83-72 win against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Demons are 1-0 in home games. Northwestern State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 1-1 on the road. UT Arlington is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

Northwestern State makes 41.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). UT Arlington averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Northwestern State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kai Simpson is shooting 44.2% and averaging 20.0 points for the Demons. Doyle Brown is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Hankins is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Mier Panoam is averaging 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press