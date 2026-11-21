FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 28 points and Billy Richmond III added 18 as No. 20 Arkansas defeated Mississippi Valley State 92-48 on Friday night.

Wilkinson shot 8 of 16 from 3-point range, tying for seventh place in school history for 3-pointers made. He made four of the five baskets in the second half as Arkansas (4-2) stretched its lead from 16 points to 25 in the first four minutes.

Richmond’s 18 points came on 7-for-9 shooting. He added three steals.

The Razorbacks went on a 19-3 run midway through the first half to open a 20-point lead with 7:41 left. The Delta Devils went scoreless from 10:26 to 4:17, missing eight straight field goals and committing three turnovers as Arkansas seized control.

The Razorbacks shot 17 for 32 and carried a 43-25 lead into the break. Seven of Arkansas’ 17 field goals were 3-pointers and eight were dunks. The Razorbacks finished with 13 dunks and 15 3s among their 35 field goals.

Razorbacks freshman guard Jordan Smith Jr., a five-star recruit, did not play because of wrist inflammation. Fellow freshman Davion Thompson, who classified up a year to play in college this season, played in place of Smith and became the youngest player in Arkansas history to start a The 17-year-old finished with 13 points and 11 assists.

Caleb Cameron led Mississippi Valley State (0-5) with 16 points.

Up next

Mississippi Valley State: At New Mexico on Wednesday.

Arkansas: Faces Michigan State in Detroit on Thursday.

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By ERIC W. BOLIN

Associated Press