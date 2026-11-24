PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — DeShawn Gory had 14 points in Oregon State’s 87-73 win over San Francisco on Tuesday.

Gory added six rebounds and nine assists for the Beavers (8-0). Jemai Lake scored 11 points while going 4 of 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range). Josiah Lake had 11 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Gustav Knudsen led the way for the Dons (4-3) with 21 points and nine rebounds. San Francisco also got 15 points from Andrew Hilman. Yoav Vitlem finished with 10 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Oregon State took the lead for good with 19:40 left in the first half. The score was 48-35 at halftime, with Gory racking up 14 points. Oregon State pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 17 points. Jemai Lake led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press