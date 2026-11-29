SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Fedor Zugic scored 13 points as Santa Clara beat Utah Tech 79-52 on Saturday.

Zugic shot 4 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (7-2). Jake Ensminger added 12 points and eight rebounds. Chris Tadjo finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Ethan Potter led the way for the Trailblazers (2-6) with 15 points. Mark Brown Jr. added 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals for Utah Tech. Christian Gibson finished with 10 points.

Zugic led the Broncos with six points in the first half to help put them up 28-27 at the break. Santa Clara pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 25 points.

Up next

Santa Clara plays Wednesday against Fresno State at home, and Utah Tech hosts Weber State on Thursday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.