WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — BJ Ranson had 19 points in Saint Joseph’s 79-68 victory against Monmouth on Saturday.

Ranson had seven rebounds for the Hawks (7-1). Sean Logan scored 18 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field, and added five rebounds and three blocks. Jaiden Glover had 12 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 6 from the line.

Ashton Walker led the way for the Hawks (1-6) with 11 points. Jakai Sanders added 10 points and two steals for Monmouth. Stefanos Spartalis and Torrey Brooks Jr. each finished with nine points.

Saint Joseph’s led 41-33 at halftime, with Ranson racking up 12 points. Glover scored a team-high 10 points after halftime.

Up next

Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Tuesday against Boston University at home, and Monmouth visits Cincinnati on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.