BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Lucas Toukam had 26 points in Northern Arizona’s 67-61 victory against Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday.

Toukam added eight rebounds for the Lumberjacks (2-5). Cade Bennett scored 14 points, going 4 of 5 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Ryan Abelman had 11 points and shot 2 of 9 from the field and went 7 for 7 from the line.

Jaden Alexander led the way for the Roadrunners (4-3) with 16 points. Bryce Cofield added 10 points and three steals. Tom Koppens finished with nine points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.