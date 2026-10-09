Logan Stankoven’s first career hat trick helps Hurricanes beat Canucks 7-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Logan Stankoven had a natural hat trick for his first career three-goal game, and the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes won at home in their third try this season, 7-2 over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Stankoven scored twice in the second period and again in the third to extend Carolina’s lead from 4-1 to 7-1. His goals came short-handed, on a power play and at even strength, giving him 100 career points. He secured the hat trick with 8:24 remaining.

Andrei Svechnikov had two first-period goals on power plays and K’Andre Miller and Mark Jankowski also scored for the Hurricanes, who have a three-game winning streak. Walker had four assists, while Shayne Gostisbehere, Jackson Blake and Taylor Hall added two assists apiece. Pyotr Kochetkov made 18 saves.

Jake DeBrusk scored both goals for the Canucks in their first stop of a six-game trip. Elias Pettersson had two assists. Vancouver goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped 12 of 18 shots in two periods before Leevi Merilainen played the third, making 14 saves.

The Hurricanes never led in either of their first two home games last week before posting three goals in the opening 10 minutes Thursday.

Svechnikov’s goals came less than 2 1/2 minutes apart. Stankoven notched his first career short-handed goal before his power-play goal capped the second-period scoring.

Walker had never had more than two assists in a game in his career.

Up next

Canucks: At New Jersey on Saturday.

Hurricanes: At Chicago on Saturday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press