Islanders visit the Senators after Horvat’s hat trick

By AP News

New York Islanders (1-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (2-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Ottawa Senators after Bo Horvat’s hat trick against the Edmonton Oilers in the Islanders’ 4-2 win.

Ottawa went 45-30-7 overall and 28-12-4 at home last season. Goalies for the Senators averaged 25.8 saves per game last season while allowing 2.8 goals per game.

New York had a 35-35-12 record overall and a 16-18-7 record in road games last season. The Islanders committed 2.5 penalties per game and served 5.6 penalty minutes per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

