Capitals play the Canucks following Strome’s 2-goal showing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Vancouver Canucks (3-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (4-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Vancouver Canucks after Dylan Strome’s two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Capitals’ 5-1 win.

Washington is 4-1 overall and 2-1-0 in home games. The Capitals have a +six scoring differential, with 14 total goals scored and eight given up.

Vancouver has a 3-2 record overall and a 2-1-0 record in road games. The Canucks have a +one scoring differential, with 15 total goals scored and 14 given up.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

