Flames bring losing streak into matchup with the Golden Knights

Calgary Flames (1-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-2, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames aim to end a four-game slide with a victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas is 2-0-2 against the Pacific Division and 3-0-2 overall. The Golden Knights have a +three scoring differential, with 20 total goals scored and 17 given up.

Calgary is 1-4 overall with a 1-2-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames have a 1-2-0 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Golden Knights won 4-2 in the previous matchup. Jack Eichel led the Golden Knights with two goals.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press