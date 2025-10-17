Maple Leafs take on the Kraken following overtime win

Seattle Kraken (2-0-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2, in the Atlantic Division)
Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Seattle Kraken after the Maple Leafs knocked off the New York Rangers 2-1 in overtime.
Toronto is 3-1-0 in home games and 3-2 overall. The Maple Leafs have scored 19 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank second in the league.
Seattle had a 35-41-6 record overall and a 17-23-1 record in road games last season. The Kraken had a -17 goal differential last season, scoring 245 goals while giving up 262.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.
Kraken: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press