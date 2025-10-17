Skip to main content
Avalanche host the Bruins after Nichushkin’s 2-goal game

By AP News

Boston Bruins (3-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (4-0-1, in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Boston Bruins after Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 4-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Colorado has a 4-0-1 record overall and a 1-0-1 record in home games. The Avalanche have a 3-0-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

Boston is 1-1-0 in road games and 3-2 overall. The Bruins serve 9.6 penalty minutes per game to rank seventh in the league.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

