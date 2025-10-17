Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
48.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Blackhawks play the Canucks after Reichel’s 2-goal showing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Vancouver Canucks (2-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-2-1, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -142, Blackhawks +120; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Vancouver Canucks after Lukas Reichel scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 8-3 win against the St. Louis Blues.

Chicago had a 25-46-11 record overall and a 15-20-6 record in home games last season. The Blackhawks scored 224 total goals last season (47 power-play goals and six shorthanded goals).

Vancouver has gone 1-1-0 in road games and 2-2 overall. The Canucks have a +one scoring differential, with 13 total goals scored and 12 allowed.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.