The LA Kings say captain Anze Kopitar is week to week with a foot injury

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar has a significant foot injury that could sideline him for the near future.

The Kings announced that Kopitar is “week to week” on Friday, a day after he missed Los Angeles’ 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Kopitar was hit in the foot by a deflected puck during Los Angeles’ shootout loss at Minnesota on Monday. After saying Kopitar’s availability would be a game-time decision for their meeting with the Penguins, the Kings have acknowledged the injury could be more significant.

Kopitar is beginning his 20th and final season in an NHL career spent entirely with the Kings. The Slovenian center announced his impending retirement last month at the start of training camp.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion has twice won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward. He is the second-leading scorer in Kings history and a five-time All-Star.

The Kings are off to a rough start to the season, losing three straight to fall to 1-3-1. New general manager Ken Holland made only a few changes to the roster that matched the franchise records for points and victories last season.

Los Angeles hosts unbeaten Carolina on Saturday night.

