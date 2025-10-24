Kraken host the Oilers after Schwartz’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (4-3-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-2-2, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Edmonton Oilers after Jaden Schwartz scored two goals in the Kraken’s 3-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets.

Seattle has a 4-2-2 record overall and a 2-0-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Kraken are 2-0-1 in games decided by one goal.

Edmonton has gone 4-3-1 overall with a 1-0-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers have scored and given up 24 goals this season for an even scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press