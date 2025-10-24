Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Flames take 7-game losing streak into matchup with the Jets

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Calgary Flames (1-6-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (5-2, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -161, Flames +135; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames head into the matchup with the Winnipeg Jets after losing seven games in a row.

Winnipeg has gone 2-2-0 in home games and 5-2 overall. The Jets have allowed 16 goals while scoring 23 for a +7 scoring differential.

Calgary has a 1-6-1 record overall and a 1-3-0 record in road games. The Flames have a 1-2-0 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams match up Friday for the second time this season. The Jets won 2-1 in the previous matchup.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.