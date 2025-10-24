Lightning take losing streak into game against the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (4-2-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (1-4-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning play the Anaheim Ducks after losing four games in a row.

Tampa Bay is 1-4-2 overall and 0-3-0 at home. The Lightning are sixth in the league with 38 total penalties (averaging 5.4 per game).

Anaheim is 4-2-1 overall and 3-1-1 in road games. The Ducks have a 4-0-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press