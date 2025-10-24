Skip to main content
Red Wings play the Blues, look to extend home win streak

By AP News

St. Louis Blues (3-3-1, in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (5-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they face the St. Louis Blues.

Detroit has a 4-1-0 record in home games and a 5-3 record overall. The Red Wings are 4-0-0 in games they score three or more goals.

St. Louis is 3-3-1 overall and 2-0-0 on the road. The Blues have conceded 27 goals while scoring 20 for a -7 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

