Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Canadiens visit the Canucks after Caufield’s 2-goal game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Montreal Canadiens (6-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-4, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Vancouver Canucks after Cole Caufield’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Canadiens’ 6-5 loss.

Vancouver is 1-1-0 at home and 4-4 overall. The Canucks have a -3 scoring differential, with 21 total goals scored and 24 given up.

Montreal has gone 3-2-0 in road games and 6-3 overall. The Canadiens have gone 5-2-0 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.