Canadiens visit the Canucks after Caufield’s 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (6-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-4, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Vancouver Canucks after Cole Caufield’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Canadiens’ 6-5 loss.

Vancouver is 1-1-0 at home and 4-4 overall. The Canucks have a -3 scoring differential, with 21 total goals scored and 24 given up.

Montreal has gone 3-2-0 in road games and 6-3 overall. The Canadiens have gone 5-2-0 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press