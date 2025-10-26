Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
57.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mammoth visit the Jets after Cooley’s 2-goal game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Utah Mammoth (7-2, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (6-2, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -164, Mammoth +138; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth visit the Winnipeg Jets after Logan Cooley scored two goals in the Mammoth’s 6-2 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Winnipeg is 6-2 overall and 1-1-0 against the Central Division. The Jets have a 2-1-0 record in games decided by one goal.

Utah is 7-2 overall and 4-2-0 against the Central Division. The Mammoth serve 11.3 penalty minutes per game to rank seventh in the league.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.