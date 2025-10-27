Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
49.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Avalanche host the Devils on losing streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

New Jersey Devils (8-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (5-1-4, in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche look to end their four-game slide when they take on the New Jersey Devils.

Colorado has a 2-0-2 record at home and a 5-1-4 record overall. The Avalanche are 1-1-2 in games decided by a single goal.

New Jersey is 8-1 overall and 3-1-0 on the road. The Devils are 4-0-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Devils won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup. Jack Hughes led the Devils with two goals.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.