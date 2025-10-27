Avalanche host the Devils on losing streak

New Jersey Devils (8-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (5-1-4, in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche look to end their four-game slide when they take on the New Jersey Devils.

Colorado has a 2-0-2 record at home and a 5-1-4 record overall. The Avalanche are 1-1-2 in games decided by a single goal.

New Jersey is 8-1 overall and 3-1-0 on the road. The Devils are 4-0-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Devils won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup. Jack Hughes led the Devils with two goals.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press