Kraken take on the Canadiens after Eberle’s 2-goal game

By AP News

Montreal Canadiens (7-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-2-2, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Montreal Canadiens after Jordan Eberle’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Kraken’s 3-2 win.

Seattle is 5-2-2 overall and 3-0-0 at home. The Kraken have a 4-0-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Montreal has a 4-2-0 record on the road and a 7-3 record overall. The Canadiens have a 6-2-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Canadiens won 5-4 in overtime in the last matchup. Cole Caufield led the Canadiens with two goals.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

