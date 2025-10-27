Skip to main content
Minnesota brings losing streak into game against Winnipeg

By AP News

Winnipeg Jets (6-3, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (3-5-2, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild head into a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets as losers of three in a row.

Minnesota has gone 3-5-2 overall with a 1-2-0 record in Central Division games. The Wild are first in the NHL with 13 power-play goals.

Winnipeg is 1-2-0 against the Central Division and 6-3 overall. The Jets have a +eight scoring differential, with 30 total goals scored and 22 allowed.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

