Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
49.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Capitals try to keep road win streak alive in game against the Stars

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Washington Capitals (6-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (5-3-1, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals hit the road against the Dallas Stars looking to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Dallas has gone 2-2-1 in home games and 5-3-1 overall. The Stars have a 3-0-1 record in one-goal games.

Washington has a 6-3 record overall and a 3-0-0 record in road games. The Capitals have a 3-1-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.