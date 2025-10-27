Skip to main content
Lightning take on the Predators after overtime win

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Tampa Bay Lightning (3-4-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (4-4-2, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Nashville Predators after the Lightning knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime.

Nashville has a 3-2-1 record at home and a 4-4-2 record overall. The Predators rank ninth in NHL play with 43 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).

Tampa Bay has a 1-1-2 record in road games and a 3-4-2 record overall. The Lightning have allowed 28 goals while scoring 24 for a -4 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

