Anaheim Ducks choose Mikael Granlund as the 10th captain in team history

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mikael Granlund is the Anaheim Ducks ‘ new captain.

The Ducks made the announcement Tuesday, choosing the veteran Finnish forward as the 10th captain in team history. Granlund replaces defenseman Radko Gudas, who was traded to Florida during the summer after two seasons as captain.

Anaheim also named four alternate captains, with rising stars Leo Carlsson and Jackson LaCombe joining Troy Terry and Alex Killorn.

The 34-year-old Granlund is taking the top leadership spot as he heads into only his second season with the Ducks, who signed him to a three-year contract as a free agent in 2025.

The 14-year NHL veteran clicked immediately with his new team, recording 19 goals and 22 assists last season while playing a major role in ending the Ducks’ seven-season playoff drought. He subsequently scored five postseason goals, tied for the team lead.

Granlund also served as the captain of Finland’s national team at the 2026 Olympics and at two world championships. Finland won the bronze medal at the Milan Cortina Games.

“Mikael has been a strong leader in our locker room and with his national team over the years, and he is a natural fit with where we are as a hockey club,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said in a statement. “Both our management group and coaching staff have seen how he leads by example and exemplifies how a captain carries themselves on and off the ice. He personifies the professionalism, humility, mentorship and quiet intensity that will lead the various personalities of our group.”

Granlund broke into the NHL with Minnesota in January 2013. The versatile two-way forward has also played for Nashville, Pittsburgh, San Jose and Dallas, scoring at least 50 points in six different seasons.

“This is an incredible honor to be the captain of the Anaheim Ducks and join the many other great captains in the organization’s history,” Granlund said. “I am grateful to Pat, the coaching staff and the other players in this locker room to trust me with this responsibility. We have many quality leaders already on this team and great teammates to help this entire group represent the Ducks on the ice and in our community.”

The Ducks open the regular season Oct. 2 at Vegas. Their home opener is against the Panthers on Oct. 4.

Anaheim has high expectations for the upcoming season after reaching the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs last spring under coach Joel Quenneville.

The Ducks’ talented young core is expected to improve, but Verbeek made no major additions to the roster while parting ways with several good players, including Gudas, Mason McTavish, Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba and Olen Zellweger. Anaheim was forced to terminate Kreider’s contract directly because of Verbeek’s much-criticized handling of Anaheim’s contract negotiations with Carlsson, young star Cutter Gauthier and defenseman Pavel Mintyukov.

Ryan Getzlaf was the Ducks’ captain for 12 seasons until his retirement in 2022. Anaheim then went without a captain for the next two seasons, with Verbeek declining to appoint an on-ice leader before choosing Gudas in 2024.

The Ducks’ previous captains include Paul Kariya, Teemu Selanne, Chris Pronger and Scott Niedermayer.

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By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer