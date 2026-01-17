Hurricanes visit the Devils after Ehlers’ hat trick

Carolina Hurricanes (29-15-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-21-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -115, Devils -105; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New Jersey Devils after Nikolaj Ehlers’ hat trick against the Florida Panthers in the Hurricanes’ 9-1 win.

New Jersey has gone 24-21-2 overall with a 4-8-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils are 20-7-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Carolina has a 29-15-4 record overall and a 10-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes have gone 16-5-2 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Hurricanes won 3-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has 15 goals and 21 assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Ehlers has 14 goals and 24 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press