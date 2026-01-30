Canadiens visit the Sabres following Suzuki’s 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (30-17-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (31-17-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Buffalo Sabres after Nicholas Suzuki’s two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Canadiens’ 7-3 win.

Buffalo is 31-17-5 overall with a 10-3-2 record against the Atlantic Division. The Sabres have a 4-2-5 record in games decided by a goal.

Montreal is 30-17-7 overall with a 9-8-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens have a 13-5-3 record in one-goal games.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Sabres won 4-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 28 goals and 27 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Lane Hutson has nine goals and 46 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has scored nine goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.9 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press