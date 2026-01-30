Penguins play the Rangers after Dewar’s 2-goal performance

New York Rangers (22-27-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (27-14-11, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New York Rangers after Connor Dewar’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Penguins’ 6-2 win.

Pittsburgh is 27-14-11 overall with a 9-1-4 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Penguins are 27-4-5 when scoring three or more goals.

New York has a 22-27-6 record overall and a 6-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Rangers have gone 19-5-1 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Rangers won 6-1 in the previous meeting. Adam Fox led the Rangers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has 14 goals and 27 assists for the Penguins. Yegor Chinakhov has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 23 goals and 28 assists for the Rangers. Jonathan Tanner Miller has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Rangers: 2-8-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press