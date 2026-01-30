Devils visit the Senators after shootout victory

New Jersey Devils (28-24-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (25-21-7, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the New Jersey Devils after the Devils defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime.

Ottawa has gone 13-10-4 in home games and 25-21-7 overall. The Senators have a 4-10-3 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

New Jersey is 15-14-0 on the road and 28-24-2 overall. The Devils have gone 22-8-1 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Devils won the previous meeting 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has 24 goals and 30 assists for the Senators. Dylan Cozens has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 13 goals and 28 assists for the Devils. Cody Glass has scored six goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-3-2, averaging four goals, 7.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Devils: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press