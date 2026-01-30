Flyers bring losing streak into game against the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (22-17-13, in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-20-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers play the Los Angeles Kings as losers of three in a row.

Philadelphia has a 24-20-9 record overall and a 12-9-5 record in home games. The Flyers are 21-5-4 in games they score at least three goals.

Los Angeles is 22-17-13 overall and 14-7-6 in road games. The Kings are 17-1-7 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 21 goals and 29 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Quinton Byfield has nine goals and 19 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-7-1, averaging 2.8 goals, four assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

By The Associated Press