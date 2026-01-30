Hurricanes take on the Capitals following Gostisbehere’s 2-goal showing

Carolina Hurricanes (33-15-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (26-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Washington Capitals after Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 5-4 win over the Utah Mammoth.

Washington has a 26-22-7 record overall and a 9-3-2 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Capitals have a 9-3-0 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Carolina is 33-15-5 overall with an 11-3-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have given up 151 goals while scoring 181 for a +30 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Hurricanes won the previous matchup 3-2 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tom Wilson has scored 22 goals with 24 assists for the Capitals. John Carlson has nine assists over the past 10 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has 20 goals and 26 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press