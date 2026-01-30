Blackhawks bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets (25-20-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-24-9, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -142, Blackhawks +119; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to stop a four-game slide when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Chicago is 21-24-9 overall and 11-13-5 in home games. The Blackhawks are 17-5-5 in games they score at least three goals.

Columbus is 11-12-3 in road games and 25-20-7 overall. The Blue Jackets have given up 171 goals while scoring 158 for a -13 scoring differential.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Donato has scored 11 goals with 10 assists for the Blackhawks. Ryan Greene has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has 19 goals and 38 assists for the Blue Jackets. Mason Marchment has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 1.9 goals, three assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press