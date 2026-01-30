Cologne beats Wolfsburg and ends 13-game streak without a clean sheet

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Cologne beat Wolfsburg 1-0 and ended a 13-game streak without a clean sheet in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Linton Maina scored with a deflected left-foot shot from the edge of the area in the first half to mark his 100th Bundesliga game.

It was the first win for Cologne over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga since September 2022 and the first home victory over Wolfsburg since January 2020.

Cologne moved to ninth in the standings in a boost ahead of a tough series of six games in which it faces four of the top five.

The Wolves were 12th, only four points above the relegation zone.

___

