Cataldi’s stoppage-time penalty snatches Lazio win over Genoa in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Danilo Cataldi converted from the spot 10 minutes into stoppage time to lift Lazio 3-2 over Genoa in Serie A on Friday.

Lazio was cruising after taking a 2-0 lead early in the second half. Pedro converted a penalty for the opener and Kenneth Taylor doubled the advantage.

Although Lazio is one of three teams in Serie A with the most clean sheets — 11 — Genoa was unbeaten in its previous five games and came back to tie the score. Ruslan Malinovskyi scored from the spot and Vitinha leveled 15 minutes before the end.

Lazio moved up one place in the standings to eighth.

Genoa, despite having one of the worst defenses in Serie A, was 13th and tied on points with Cremonese, Parma and Torino.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer