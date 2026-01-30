Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
63.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Espanyol stunned by Alaves comeback victory in La Liga

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Espanyol was stunned by visiting Alaves 2-1 to extend its run of winless games to five in La Liga on Friday.

Lucas Boyé finished from close range a counterattack to complete a comeback by the visitor.

Roberto Fernandez headed in the opening goal for Espanyol and Alaves captain Antonio Blanco equalized with a deflected left-foot shot from outside the area.

Espanyol was fifth but the loss was a blow for its European hopes with Real Betis and Celta Vigo trailing by two points.

Alaves was previously just a point outside the relegation zone and has jumped to 10th in the table.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.