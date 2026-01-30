Espanyol stunned by Alaves comeback victory in La Liga

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Espanyol was stunned by visiting Alaves 2-1 to extend its run of winless games to five in La Liga on Friday.

Lucas Boyé finished from close range a counterattack to complete a comeback by the visitor.

Roberto Fernandez headed in the opening goal for Espanyol and Alaves captain Antonio Blanco equalized with a deflected left-foot shot from outside the area.

Espanyol was fifth but the loss was a blow for its European hopes with Real Betis and Celta Vigo trailing by two points.

Alaves was previously just a point outside the relegation zone and has jumped to 10th in the table.

