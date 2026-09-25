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Israel player Sayed Abu Farchi sent off for goal celebration in Nations League

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By AP News
Austria Israel Nations League Soccer

Austria Israel Nations League Soccer

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LINZ, Austria (AP) — Israel player Sayed Abu Farchi was sent off for his goal-scoring celebration after equalizing against Austria in the Nations League on Thursday.

The forward’s goal made the score 1-1 early in the second half. He then jogged to the corner, pulled out the corner flag, dropped his right knee to the grass and rested the pole on the back of his left hand before making a firing gesture. It wasn’t immediately clear if Farchi was simulating a pool cue shot or a weapon.

The referee promptly showed the Colorado Rapids forward a second yellow card, just four minutes after his first, leading to a red card.

Romano Schmid’s penalty had opened the scoring. Phillipp Mwene and Saša Kalajdžić scored in the final minutes for Austria to win the game 3-1.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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