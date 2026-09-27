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Galoppo, Fortune scores goals for Atlanta in 2-2 tie with NYCFC

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By AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — Giuliano Galoppo scored his first MLS goal and Jay Fortune added a goal for Atlanta United on Saturday night in a 2-2 tie with New York City FC.

Andres Perea scored a goal in the 57th minute for NYCFC (8-10-9), which has one win in its last 10 games following back-to-back wins out of the World Cup break.

Fortune put away a feed from Tristan Muyumba for Atlanta (7-14-6) that made it 2-2 in the 74th minute.

New York City took a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute on an own goal by Atlanta’s Matthew Edwards.

Galoppo made his second career appearance and tapped in a goal from point-blank range to make it 1-1 in the 10th minute.

Up next

NYCFC: Visits Chicago on Oct. 10.

Atlanta: Hosts Cincinnati on Oct. 10.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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