LA Galaxy host Austin in Western Conference action

Austin FC (8-14-10, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (10-11-11, 11th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

LINE: Los Angeles -210, Austin FC +443, Draw +377; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy play Austin in Western Conference action.

The Galaxy are 7-10-9 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy rank ninth in the Western Conference drawing 159 corner kicks, averaging 5.0 per game.

Austin is 7-13-7 against Western Conference teams. Austin is 39-2-4 when it scores a pair of goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Galaxy won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klauss has scored nine goals for the Galaxy. Robert Thomas Taylor has two goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Christian Ramirez has nine goals and two assists for Austin. Brandon Vazquez has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 16-7-7, averaging 5.4 goals, 15.9 shots on goal and 14.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 6.6 goals per game.

Austin: 12-8-10, averaging 3.9 goals, 13.5 shots on goal and 15.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 5.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured), Isaiah Parente (injured).

Austin: Christopher Applewhite (injured), Ervin Torres (injured), Jon Bell (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press