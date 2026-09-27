Stefan Cleveland’s first MLS shutout helps Sporting KC stun Dynamo 2-0

HOUSTON (AP) — André Luiz and Calvin Harris scored first-half goals to back the first career clean sheet from Stefan Cleveland and Sporting Kansas City stunned the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Saturday night.

Stephen Afrifa set up Luiz for his fourth goal in his first five MLS appearances and Sporting KC (6-17-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute. It was the second assist this season for Afrifa and his third in 58 career matches.

Sporting KC took a 2-0 advantage into halftime when Harris scored in the 45th minute. Luiz notched his first assist and first-year midfielder Lasse Berg Johnsen collected his sixth on Harris’ fourth goal of the campaign.

Midfielder Héctor Herrera was tagged with a red card during stoppage time for his second yellow in the first half and Houston played short-handed after the break.

Cleveland saved five shots for Sporting KC in his first season with the club. It was his first shutout in 17 starts this season.

Jonathan Bond totaled two saves for Houston (13-9-5), which began the day second in the Western Conference.

Houston falls to 8-3-3 at home, while Sporting KC improves to 3-10-0 on the road.

The Dynamo beat Sporting 2-0 in Kansas to start August.

Houston went 1-2-2 in September, while SKC went 2-2-0.

Up next

Kansas City: At Seattle Sounders on Thursday.

Houston: At Minnesota United on Oct. 10.

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