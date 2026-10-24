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Surridge and Mukhtar score goals, Schwake has 5 saves, Nashville beats Montreal 2-0

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By AP News
MLS Nashville Montreal Soccer

MLS Nashville Montreal Soccer

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MONTREAL (AP) — Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar each scored a goal, Brian Schwake had five saves, and Nashville SC beat CF Montreal 2-0 on Saturday to extend its unbeaten streak to seven consecutive games.

Nashville (21-3-7) leads MLS with 70 points this season, four shy of the league record set by Miami in 2025.

Schwake leads the league with 14 shutouts this season.

Reed Baker-Whiting played a cross from the left side to Surridge, whose header was parried by goalkeeper Samsy Keita before Surridge put away his own rebound to make it 1-0 in the 52nd minute.

The 17-year-old Keita made his MLS debut, became the youngest player to start a game in franchise history and finished with three saves for Montreal (6-18-7).

Mukhtar intercepted a misplayed pass in Montreal’s defensive third and beat Keita one on one with a low shot from point-blank range to make it 2-0 in the 76th minute.

Up next

Nashville: Hosts Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Montreal: Plays Wednesday at Charlotte.

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See AP’s full MLS coverage here

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