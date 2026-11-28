HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich captain Joshua Kimmich was sent off for pulling an opponent’s hair during the Bundesliga game at Hamburger SV on Saturday.

Kimmich was shown a straight red card in the 44th minute after he retaliated against Alexander Rössing-Lelesiit for running into him off the ball. He grabbed his hair from behind and pulled the Danish player back.

Kimmich put his hand to his head after being sent off, as if questioning his own reaction.

The game remained scoreless at half time.

Kimmich had already been in the spotlight since Wednesday, for his stinging criticism of Bayern’s leadership for their “no-go” treatment of teammate Jamal Musiala, who has a neurological condition that causes seizures.

Injury-hit Bayern was looking for a win in Hamburg to keep the pressure on league leader Borussia Dortmund, which was two points clear after 10 rounds. Dortmund plays Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Forwards Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Musiala are among those injured.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany opted to start the 19-year-old Noah Codjo-Evora up front for his first start, while 18-year-old Bara Sapoko Ndiaye and the rarely-played Sacha Boey were also surprising choices.

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