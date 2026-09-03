Meet the 2026 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ cast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The newest cast competing for the Mirrorball Trophy on “Dancing With the Stars” was unveiled Wednesday, featuring the usual complement of entertainers, reality stars and athletes ranging from gold medalists to a Savannah Bananas player.

Among this year’s 16 celebrity contestants: actor Julia Stiles, Olympian Amber Glenn, and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” mainstay Guillermo Rodriguez. Reality show star Sarah Jane Nader will partner with Hailey Bills, comprising the third same-sex pairing in the show’s history.

Season 35, hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and former “DWTS” pro Julianne Hough, premieres on ABC over two nights, Sept. 15 and 16. Returning to the judging panel are Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Meet the full celebrity cast:

Tatyana Ali

Best known for playing Ashley Banks (the sister to Ribeiro’s Carlton) on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” the 47-year-old Ali is an actor, singer, producer and entrepreneur.

She’ll partner with Jan Ravik.

Tyler Cameron

Cameron, 33, is a general contractor who gained fame after appearing as a contestant on the 2019 season of “The Bachelorette.” He’s since appeared on several other reality programs.

He’ll partner with Sharna Burgess.

Giada de Laurentiis

The celebrity chef, 56, debuted as a Food Network personality in the early 2000s, focusing on Italian food, and has published nearly a dozen cookbooks.

She’ll partner with Alan Bersten.

Jenna Dewan

A professional dancer who began her career in Janet Jackson music videos, the 45-year-old Dewan starred in the 2006 dance-centric movie “Step Up.” She currently stars in ABC’s “The Rookie.”

She’ll partner with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Ezra Frech

The 21-year-old Paralympian won gold medals at the 2024 Paris Games in the 100-meter and high jump and also competes in the long jump. Born missing parts of his left leg, he underwent above-the-knee amputation as a child.

He’ll partner with Daniella Karagach.

Amber Glenn

Glenn, 26, helped Team USA win a gold medal in the figure skating team event at the Milan Cortina Olympics in February. Known for her triple axels, she’s also an LGBTQ+ activist.

She’ll partner with Pasha Pashkov.

Taylor Hanson

The 43-year-old came to fame as a child with his brothers as part of the band Hanson, known for the hit single “MMMBop.” He also has performed as a member of the supergroup Tinted Windows, with bandmates from Cheap Trick, Smashing Pumpkins and Fountains of Wayne.

He’ll partner with Britt Stewart.

Maura Higgins

Having made her name on the U.K. version of “Love Island,” Higgins, 35, crossed over to the U.S. franchise as a host. She was a recent runner-up on NBC’s “The Traitors.”

She’ll partner with Mark Ballas.

Conner Leavitt

The 32-year-old first appeared on the reality show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” the husband of star Whitney Leavitt (a former “DWTS” contestant, too). He recently performed in the off-Broadway show “11 to Midnight.”

He’ll partner with Adele Zaikman.

Ciara Miller

A fan favorite from Bravo’s “Summer House,” the 30-year-old is a former ICU nurse. She has also appeared on “The Traitors.”

She’ll partner with Brandon Armstrong.

Sarah Jane Nader

Nader, 23, currently appears on the Hulu reality show “Love Thy Nader,” alongside her sisters — notably, model Brooks Nader (another former “DWTS” contestant).

She’ll partner with Hailey Bills.

Jackson Olson

The 28-year-old Olson is a second baseman for the Savannah Bananas, the team that pioneered the uniquely entertaining, gimmick-filled version of baseball that is Banana Ball.

He’ll partner with Emma Slater.

Guillermo Rodriguez

The longtime Jimmy Kimmel sidekick, 55, began his career as a security guard before becoming a mainstay of Kimmel’s show and bits for more than 20 years.

He’ll partner with Witney Carson.

Harry Shum Jr.

Another trained dancer from the “Step Up” franchise, the 44-year-old Shum broke out on “Glee” and appeared in the Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” He currently stars on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

He’ll partner with Jenna Johnson.

Julia Stiles

Stiles, 45, is best known for her roles in iconic teen movies “10 Things I Hate About You” and “Save the Last Dance.” She continues to act, and made her feature directorial debut last year with “Wish You Were Here.”

She’ll partner with Ezra Sosa.

Connor Wood

Wood, 30, is a comedian and podcaster who built a following online under the moniker “Fibula.”

He’ll partner with Rylee Arnold.