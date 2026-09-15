Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Partial list of winners at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
2026 Emmy Awards - Press Room

2026 Emmy Awards - Press Room

Photo Icon View Photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jean Smart of “Hacks” keeps stacking the wins. She won her fifth straight Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series at Monday night’s Emmy Awards.

It’s her eighth trophy overall, which ties the all-time performer record shared by Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus — and on Monday Allison Janney joined the group too. Smart became the first woman to win best actress for each season of a show’s run.

Kate O’Flynn won the first award of the night. Her win comes for best supporting actress in a comedy for “Widow’s Bay.”

Nineteen awards are being handed out Monday at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Last weekend, dozens of Emmy winners were announced, including host Mariska Hargitay winning two trophies.

Here’s a list of winners so far at the 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Lead actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Lead actor in a drama series

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Lead actress in a drama series

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

Supporting actor in a drama series

Tom Pelphrey, “Task”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”

Reality competition series

“The Traitors”

___

For more coverage of the Emmy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.